Montpelier, Vermont: On the 29th of April, Vermont’s Youth Lobby will be hosting a climate rally from 10-1:30 on the Vermont State Capitol lawn in Montpelier, Vermont. From 8:30-10, there will be some pre-rally activities at Montpelier High School, where the march to the capitol will begin. We welcome students of all ages, along with adult allies. If you are interested in joining us, we ask that you sign up at youthlobby.org so we can best estimate how many people will be there.

Youth Lobby has been hosting Rally for the Planet for a number of years now, but took a break during the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year, we are proud to invite various green jobs to showcase their work to students to give internship opportunities this summer and speeches from student leaders from across the state. There will also be food from the food truck the Melted Cheesiere, which is located in Barre, Vermont.

The Vermont Youth Lobby is a grassroots coalition of young people and adult allies from across the state who are working together in partnership with legislators, community members, nonprofit organizations, and the local business community to affect the changes younger generations are demanding. We are committed to nonviolence and inclusivity of ideas from across the political spectrum, as long as they are for the betterment of our collective future, and not the profit of a few. We work with the system, not against it, and always promote polite, civil, and fact-based dialogue in the pursuit of a better future and more informed solutions. We only hope that those in power can learn to do the same.