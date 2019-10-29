With Vermont’s youth deer hunting weekend just around the corner, young hunters are encouraged to take to the field to hone their skills and to also help Fish and Wildlife biologists by reporting their deer at one of 23 biological reporting stations around the state.

Youth deer hunting weekend helps ensure that young hunters get the quality training they need for lifelong participation, and it also provides biological information needed to manage the deer population.

“We encourage hunters to bring their deer to one of these biological reporting stations so they can directly contribute to deer management in Vermont,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader Nick Fortin. “Examining deer during the youth deer hunting weekend is our best opportunity to assess the deer herd because youth hunters are allowed to harvest any deer, including spike bucks. Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development to help guide future deer management decisions.”

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will have personnel at the 23 biological reporting stations listed below between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. (unless the store closes earlier) for youth weekend, November 9 and 10. Along with having their deer examined and aged by a biologist, successful youth hunters visiting a biological reporting station will receive a 2019 Vermont Hunter Cooperator Patch.

“I encourage anyone interested in witnessing the data a biologist collects on Vermont’s deer to visit one of these stations,” said Fortin. “Plus, you get the chance to engage with a state wildlife biologist while they examine deer shot by a youth hunter.”

Anyone, resident or nonresident, who is 15 years old or younger on the weekend of the hunt and who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting authorization and obtain a free youth deer hunting tag. The requirements apply to all interested young hunters, including the children of landowners.

The young hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 years of age who holds a Vermont hunting license. The adult may accompany up to two young hunters. The law requires the adult to have direct control and supervision of the young hunters, including the ability to see and communicate without the aid of artificial devices such as radios or binoculars.

Landowner permission is required to hunt on private land during the youth deer hunt weekend, and youth are encouraged to secure permission well in advance.

The youth hunter may take one deer of either sex on youth deer weekend, and the antler restriction that applies in other deer seasons does not apply during youth deer weekend.

Violation of the youth deer hunting law can result in a doubled fine that is assessed against the adult who accompanies the youth.

The biological reporting stations below will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 9 and 10:

• Guilford Country Store–475 Coolidge Highway, Guilford

• Buck Stop Mini Mart–737 Main Street, Bennington

• Bob’s Quick Stop–6196 Rte 14, Irasburg

• Buxton’s Country Store–499 Main Street, Orwell

• Thetford Center Village Store–3956 Vermont 113, Thetford

• The Old Fishing Hole–81 Bridge Street, Morrisville

• West Enosburg Country Store–2394 West Enosburg Rd, Enosburg Falls

• Cones Point General Store–3816 Rte 30 South, Poultney

• Jericho General Store–53 Vermont 15, Jericho

• Keith’s Country Store–4085, Rte 7, Pittsford

• Rack N Reel–5343, Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

• R&L Archery–70 Smith Street, Barre

• Rick’s Gun Shop–77 Brook Road, East Burke

• Rite Way Sports–241 Wolcott Street, Hardwick

• Ste Marie’s Market–31 Grand Avenue, Swanton

• Singleton’s Store–356 Main Street, Proctorsville

• Rte 110 Quick Stop–325 Rte 110, Chelsea

• Wright’s Enterprises–48 Community Drive, Newport

• Village Grocery & Deli–4348 Main Street, Waitsfield

• C&S Beverage & Dairy–157 VT Rte 100 North, Wilmington

• West Barnet Quick Stop–113 West Main Street, West Barnet

• Steve’s Bait Shop–8 Rockwood Street, North Hartland

• Barnies Market–167 Main Street, Concord

Vermont’s 2019 Deer Hunting Guide, with regulations and other helpful information, is on Fish and Wildlife’s website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).