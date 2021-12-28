Barre Rotary joined GenRotary members in hosting The World Santa Coat Drive for another successful and fun project on Saturday, December 11th at The Vermont Granite Museum. Approximately 120 new winter coats for children were wrapped with handknit matching hats and mittens, and a book or toy was placed in the boxes as well. The Santa Coat Drive was started by The World newspaper over 35 years ago, with Barre Rotary providing a strong assist the past five years. Readers of The World as well as Rotarians from three Rotary clubs, including Barre Rotary, GenRotary and Montpelier Rotary, raised funds to purchase the colorful new coats, which Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel sold at a reduced cost. A local knitters brigade donated the gorgeous hats and mitts and community members also provided the children’s books and toys. The wonder of Christmas and the generosity of our community touched all who participated.

With brisk winter winds and snow blowing into Vermont this past week, The World Santa Coat Drive yet again ensures that local children are warm in bodies and hearts during our winter season. Happy holidays to all and to all a good night!