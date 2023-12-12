Over 200 Area Youth to Receive New Coats, Hats and Mittens this Year

This year marks a milestone for the World Santa Project that was started by the Central Vermont Rotary Club, the Salvation Army of Barre and The WORLD newspaper to provide much needed new winter clothing for area youth.

It has been one of the most important achievements of these three community-minded organizations and the hundreds of private donors that have contributed over the years and have continued to do so even after all these 41 years.

Even the Covid pandemic did not diminish the giving and this year with the severe flooding in Central Vermont we’ve added 75 more youth to our list and believe we can still fulfill the needs thanks to our contributors

The recipients of this winter apparel are very appreciative to receive nicely wrapped Christmas packages, reports Barre Salvation Army Major Keith Jache who also coordinates a Christmas Castle of gifts for area youth at 75 N. Main St. in Barre and of course the “ bell ringing” campaign for contributions at store outlets from West Lebanon, NH to Waterbury, VT.

This year’s wrapping party was held last Saturday, December 9, and was once again hosted by the Barre Rotary Club at the historic Vermont Granite Museum with assistance from the C. V. GenRotary Club and representatives from the Rotary Clubs in Northfield and Montpelier.

Once again the packaging was organized by Kay Santamore and Ruth Weeks. Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel and Costco once again procured the coats, hats and gloves. Cheryl Plude and five other people hand-knitted over 500 pairs of hats and mittens this year. Scott McLaughlin from the Granite Museum did an incredible job of physically setting up his facility for this wrapping party.

“We are so grateful to the Barre Rotary Club for stepping up these past several years to make this project a success and lots of fun. The new C. V. GenRotary Club was really instrumental in the wrapping party and package delivery of the coats to the Army,” said WORLD co-publisher Gary Hass, who has been part of this project since it’s beginning, adding, “If not for the screening and distribution of this project by the Barre Salvation Army we could probably not do it. Major Keith Jache and his team do a fabulous job!”

Cash donations are still welcome and can be sent to: WORLD Santa Project, c/o 403 U.S. Rte. 302, Barre, VT 05641.