The Waterbury Center Community Church is currently collecting clean, new or gently used winter outerwear for both children and adults. On October 22 (4 – 8 p.m.) and October 23 (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) the church will host a free distribution to the public of items collected. Everyone is welcome! Please drop off jackets, coats, boots, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and thick socks in the big blue bin behind the church (Route 100, next to the Cider Mill in Waterbury Center). We will collect through mid-October and then open up the church for the distribution Friday and Saturday, 10/22 and 23. This is our 5th year hosting this event. It’s been successful in the past and hoping it will be again but we need your help! Please call 802-244-6286 with questions. Thank you.