Mohammed Ali was a unique pop culture figure.

He was the world’s most famous athlete, but that was just the start.

He was a prolific comedian, with more delightful one-liners than Yogi Berra.

Most interestingly, Ali was a genuine counterculture rebel; a true threat to the Establishment.

He articulated his own vision of race relations. Essentially, he believed in the concept of Separate But Equal. Black people are no better than white people. But they are different, and the worst possible outcome is for the black community to rely on the white government and become white people culturally.

Mohammed Ali proved his sincerity and bravery when he gave up his Heavyweight Title and risked prison time rather than serve in the Vietnam War. Even more controversially, he explained why: “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Vietcong.” And “No Vietcong ever called me ******.”

Agree or disagree, Ali was a man of extraordinary character and conviction.

Can you imagine if Lebron James – during the playoffs – announced that he was refusing to pay any taxes in protest of our government giving arms to Ukraine? “I ain’t got no quarrel with Putin.” “No Ruskie ever called me ******.” It will never happen. There’s only one Mohammed Ali.

The documentary “When We Were Kings” is a fitting tribute to an extraordinary man. It focuses on his 1974 title bout against George Forman.

The so-called Rumble in the Jungle was the biggest entertainment event in world history that was funded and organized entirely by non-Caucasians. It is appropriate that Mohammed Ali was the star of the show.

The story begins with young promoter Don King, with ambition as big as his hair. He promised a $5 million pay day to both Heavyweight Champion George Forman and Mohammed Ali. He scoured the world to find a rich host.

Improbably, the benefactor and host turned out to be Mobutu Sese Seko: the dictator of Zaire.

The fight would take place in the sprawling, crime-ridden city of Kinshasa.

Legend has it that Sese Seko cleaned up the city to make it welcoming to white westerners. He had every known criminal arrested. Then he had one out of every ten prisoners slaughtered at random. This way he communicated that he was above the law. And that crossing him – or even inconveniencing him – was deadly.

Some feared that Ali himself would be slaughtered in Zaire. Conventional wisdom and the odds-makers had undefeated Foreman as the heavy favorite.

The one thing Ali did have is home field advantage. Wherever he went in Zaire, chants of “Ali, Bombaya!” followed.

Ali, Bombaya means “Ali, kill him.”

When George Forman was grilled by reporters, he was confused and frustrated that an entire African country was rooting against him. “But I have darker skin than him.” True enough.

What Forman didn’t understand is that the Third World knew that Mohammed Ali had stood up to American racism and imperialism. To them, he was a hero and a legend.

Hero is up for debate. Legend is an objective fact. “When We Were Kings” is a splendid reminder of why Mohammed Ali was the most dynamic and fascinating celebrity of the 1960s and 70s.