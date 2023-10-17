The turning leaves are a sign of the changing seasons and that it’s time to schedule the tire changeover. But in a year when Vermonters are facing unprecedented losses, damages, restoration, and recovery, the annual Wheels for Warmth event needs every tire people can spare to continue the work of driving safely and living warmly in Vermont.

The annual tire recycle and resale event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at two area events on Saturday October 28th. Proceeds from the event go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

“This effort has had so many benefits since we started it almost 20 years ago,” said Governor Phil Scott. “But with so many Vermonters in need following our historic and catastrophic flooding, alongside rising costs in just about every area, it’s more important than ever for us to find ways to help our neighbors and our communities. Wheels for Warmth is a great way to do both, and I hope to see record turn out this year so we can keep Vermonters warm and keep our state clean.”

In eighteen years, Wheels for Warmth has raised $670,000 for emergency fuel assistance, sold 25,000 safe donated tires and recycled 50,000 unsafe tires. We have also seen over 1,100 volunteers contributing time from over 120 companies or organizations, resulting in over 25,000 volunteer hours.

“Wheels for Warmth exemplifies the power of a community coming together to solve a problem. This event supports low-income Vermonters struggling to afford to keep warm in our harsh winters, connects Vermonters to good used tires to keep them on the road safely and securely and properly recycles worn tires to reduce environmental impact,” said Alison Calderara, chief of advancement and programs of Capstone Community Action. “The partnership that makes it happen is priceless and Capstone is excited to continue to be a part of this timeless Vermont tradition of neighbors helping neighbors.”

Tires will be collected Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Vermont Granite Museum, Barre; and Casella Waste Systems, Williston; Casella Construction, Mendon; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Stowe Events Field, Stowe.

The tire sale will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.

If tires cannot be re-sold those tires are recycled at $5 fee per tire, $10 fee per truck tire. To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org or find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and Instagram: @WheelsForWarmth.

Capstone Community Action was founded in 1965 and works to overcome poverty by serving people in crisis and creating economic opportunity for people and communities. Capstone’s programs include emergency food, heat assistance, housing counseling and homelessness intervention, savings and credit coaching, business counseling, workforce development, home weatherization, transportation access, and child and family development programs in Early Head Start/Head Start. We serve nearly 11,000 people through these programs each year. www.capstonevt.org.