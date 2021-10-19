Wheels for Warmth is back in action for its 16th annual tire recycle and resale event, collecting tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at affordable prices so Vermonters are safe on the road this winter. Proceeds from the event go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

Since its founding in 2005, the annual event has collected over 60,000 tires; recycling 40,000, selling 25,000 safe tires and raising nearly $560,000 to help those hardest hit by winter temperatures, particularly homes with children and seniors through heating assistance.

“Last year, the pandemic separated Vermonters physically, but brought us together as a community, with neighbors helping neighbors,” said Governor Phil Scott, who founded the program in 2005. “That’s what Wheels for Warmth is all about. Whether you have tires to donate, need a safe way to travel, or simply want to make a difference, this program is a great way to do it.”

“This year has been particularly challenging in ensuring the health and wellbeing of our neighbors,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “Every dollar raised adds much needed warmth to a neighbor’s home in our coldest months, creates safer modes of transportation, and cleans up our beloved Vermont environment. We are thrilled to be a part of this impactful event, work side by side with our dedicated community, and continue to build ladders out of poverty.”

Key to this event’s success are its sponsors that include Casella Waste Management, Casella Construction, VSECU, AT&T, Newton Construction, Bourne’s Energy, Radio Vermont, Accura Printing, The Times Argus, and the Rutland Herald.

“Wheels for Warmth is a win-win-win,” said Simeon Chapin, community impact officer at VSECU. “Vermont gets cleaned up when tires get pulled out waterways and unofficial dump sites, people get affordable and inspected tires to put on their cars for the season, and the most vulnerable among us get much needed assistance to keep their homes warm and food on the table through the winter. This event happens because the community comes together to help each other. VSECU is proud to support Wheels for Warmth.”

There is a need for usable tires this year to meet the demand for safe, affordable tires. Tires will be collected Thursday, October 28 and Friday, October 29 from 2 PM – 6 PM at DuBois Construction, Middlesex; Casella Construction, Mendon; Casella Waste Systems, Williston; and from 1 PM – 5 PM those same days at Stowe Events Field, Stowe. The tire sale takes place on Saturday, October 30 from 8 AM – 12 PM in two locations: Dubois Construction in Middlesex and Casella Construction in Mendon.

All unsafe tires are recycled at a $5 fee per tire. To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org or find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and Instagram: @WheelsForWarmth.