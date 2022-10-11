It is no surprise that inflation is still high and will most certainly put extra pressure on Vermonters this coming winter. Wheels for Warmth, originally started in 2005, is here again to reduce the burden of heating and food costs and provide used, safe tires at affordable rates to Vermonters in need.

The annual tire recycle and resale event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold at three area events on Saturday October 29th. Proceeds from the event go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.

“Wheels for Warmth has been a win-win for many years, helping folks heat their homes and making sure they have safe and reliable tires to get them where they need to go,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Every donated or recycled tire helps another Vermonter with a safer ride or more comfortable home and keeps the state we all love a little cleaner.”

This year there is one distinct change – a new location for Central Vermont. The Vermont Granite Museum at 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre will host the event, providing a fresh venue for neighbors helping neighbors.

“We are entering yet another challenging winter season with soaring heating, housing, and food costs, and myriad transportation challenges at the forefront for many Vermonters,” said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action. “The positive impact of this event cannot be overstated. We are thrilled to have a new location to offer support to our neighbors. Working in tandem with such dedicated partners and community members is something we look forward to each fall to make a difference in the lives of Vermonters.”

Since 2005, Wheels for Warmth has resold 25,000 tires, recycled 50,000 tires to remove them from the Vermont waste stream, and shared $610,000 in proceeds between the three participating community action agencies to provide heating assistance to vulnerable Vermonters.

“This is a wonderful annual event that VSECU is proud to support,” said Simeon Chapin, community impact officer at VSECU. “The only way Wheels for Warmth happens is because the community comes together to help each other. We’re so grateful to everyone who makes it possible.”

Tires will be collected Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Vermont Granite Museum, Barre; Casella Waste Systems, Williston; Casella Construction, Mendon; and 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Stowe Events Field, Stowe.

The tire sale will take place on Saturday, October 29 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.

All unsafe tires are recycled at a $5 fee per tire, $10 fee per truck tire. To learn more about the event visit wheelsforwarmth.org or find the event on Facebook: facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and Instagram: @WheelsForWarmth.

Capstone Community Action was founded in 1965 and works to overcome poverty by serving people in crisis and creating economic opportunity for people and communities. Capstone’s programs include emergency food, heat assistance, housing counseling and homelessness intervention, savings and credit coaching, business counseling, workforce development, home weatherization, transportation access, and child and family development programs in Early Head Start/Head Start. We serve nearly 13,000 people through these programs each year. www.capstonevt.org.

About Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO)

As a social services organization with nine distinct yet interconnected programs, CVOEO addresses fundamental issues of economic, social, racial, and environmental justice and works with people to achieve economic independence. Formed in 1965 to carry out the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964, CVOEO is a nonprofit organization that relies on support from various sources, including federal, state, and local governments, foundations, corporations, and individuals. With a dedicated and passionate staff of more than 230 employees, CVOEO offers a holistic and client-centered approach to serving individuals, families, and communities and provides vital support to 23,000 Vermonters every year. To learn more about CVOEO, its mission, impact, and programs, visit cvoeo.org.

BROC Community Action’s mission is to provide hope, opportunity and a path forward out of crisis or poverty so our neighbors and communities thrive. We have a two-pronged approach to helping our neighbors in need – we provide assistance to people in crisis and we provide a sustainable path forward. Treating everyone with respect and dignity, we lead by example and advocate for people of low income and those living in poverty. BROC Community Action offers an array of programs and services in both Rutland and Bennington Counties such as our Community Food Shelf, Housing program, Home Weatherization, Crisis Fuel, Micro Business Development, Child and Adult Care Food Program and the Rutland County Community Justice Center; just to name a few. Please check out www.BROC.org for more details.