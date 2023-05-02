Ranked choice voting is once again in the news as the Legislature is considering a bill to establish ranked choice voting for presidential primary elections in Vermont. If passed, S.32 will have Vermont citizens use ranked choice voting in the 2028 presidential primary elections.

In keeping with its mission to empower voters, the League of Women Voters of Vermont (LWVVT) is sponsoring two free programs on ranked choice voting (RCV.)

May 8 at 7 p.m.: Senate Bill 32, Bringing Ranked Choice Voting to Vermont (Zoom)

Dr. Betty Keller, League of Women Voters, provides an update on S. 32, Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in Presidential Primaries, that passed the Vermont Senate and is now in the House.

The bill was amended to allow municipalities to choose RCV for some local elections as soon as 2024 Town Meeting Day. It also created a summer study committee to develop policies for implementing RCV for the presidential primaries and assess the possibility of starting RCV in 2026 for some statewide elections.

Betty will explain where in the process the bill is; what changes have been made; and what is expected next. Registration link at https://lwvofvt.org/events-calendar.

May 9 at 1 p.m.: What is Ranked Choice Voting? Barre Area Senior Center, 131 S. Main Street.

Dr. Betty Keller will familiarize Vermonters with ranked choice voting, an electoral reform method that could be the future of how we vote in Vermont.

She will address how ranked choice voting works, why RCV gives voters more voice in presidential primaries, what is in S.32, the current Vermont bill on RCV, and whether Vermonters would be better off using ranked choice voting in elections. A mock election will be held to provide confidence about the process and help participants understand, in a fun, interactive way, how RCV works.

Pre-registration appreciated, (802) 479-9512.

LWVVT is an advocate for ranked choice voting in Vermont and is conducting a robust public education program to familiarize voters with this voting system and reinforce voter confidence. Contact LWVVT with questions at league@lwvofvt.org.