If you’re reading this paper on its publication date of Wednesday, July 10th, then you happen to be reading it on a doubly momentous anniversary. Firstly, it’s my 70th birthday on the 10th, which should be ample cause for celebration; secondly, it’s also the first anniversary of that infamous and terrible Central Vermont flood of the summer of 2023. I don’t mind if massive things happen on my birthday, but last year was a doozie!

On the 10th of July last year I was celebrating the day in the state of Maine, surrounded by my family, fans, and friends, (not really, except for the family part) and had little information on the scope of that flood. On the 11th Lorna and I, along with my then-99-year-old mother, drove back to Vermont and were traveling witnesses to the devastation. We nearly didn’t make it back at all, due to road closures and actual mudslides, the erosion of Route 2 and also of the back road detours provided by our GPS. It was a waking nightmare that we will never forget. God was truly with us that day.

Now, like I said, or like the title said: “What a difference a year makes!” (I think I just quoted myself. Can I do that? I probably should know, but I never thought of that before.)

Within the fifty-two short weeks of heroic effort since the flood until today, most Central Vermont streets have been repaired, most fallen trees and mud slides have been taken care of, and most businesses have recovered and reopened. I will always feel sorry for those business owners who could not bring theirs back.

Still, tonight is July 3rd in my conscious world, and my family and I once again brought the old lawn chairs to the great Vermont State House lawn for food, music, people-watching, and another fantastic day-before Independence Day fireworks display. Montpelier was celebrating again, and the crowd seemed to be bigger than ever. Likewise, Barre City and the other local cities and towns will all host their own version of a summer celebration, as they always have.

Vermont always pulls through the tough times and celebrates with shows, plays, food, art and more! I just heard that if you are reading this on the 10th, you need to get over to the capital city TODAY for a wonderful sidewalk art show and music festival. Such things should not be missed.

It’s okay. You can wish me a happy birthday later. 🙂