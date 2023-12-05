Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel made a whale sized donation of $3,184 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf after collaborating with Darn Tough to create limited-edition, Vermont-made socks. These custom socks featured Vermont’s iconic “Whales Tails” silhouetted in front of Camels Hump. They were released exclusively at Lenny’s in September and sold out by mid-October. Lenny’s donated $2.00 from every pair sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

For the seventh year in a row, Lenny’s collaborated with Darn Tough Vermont to create limited-edition, Vermont-made socks. This year’s design featured Vermont’s iconic “Whales Tails” silhouetted in front of Camels Hump and were released exclusively at Lenny’s in September.

The socks sold out in early October in record breaking fashion. Lenny’s donated $2.00 from every pair sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

“With the multiple, intersecting crises including the end of pandemic-era supports, continued high food prices, and this past summer’s flood disaster, neighbors across Vermont need to be able to access nourishing food for themselves and their families. Together, through the generosity of partners like Lenny’s and Darn Tough, we are able to provide the food and resources that our neighbors in Vermont need and want,” offered John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.

Lenny’s is thrilled to continue this tradition with Darn Tough and will be releasing a new, limited-edition Darn Tough sock design next fall.

Over the past 13 years, Lenny’s has donated over $260,000 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.