WGDR connects Central VT communities to one another, and those same communities to many around the world. WGDR also enables the world outside our state borders to reach in and benefit from knowing the principles that lie at the core of our listener’s lives. It does this by channeling shared values through programming; values like

• A media for the people by the people

• A voice for the voiceless

• A sustainable and green life style

• A forum for community building

• A safe space for fostering cultural literacy

• A progressive education for life-long learners

These values are embodied and promoted at WGDR every day. Whether through deep-reaching, non-corporatized world and local news programs; or through programs that share the wisdoms of seven generations of Vermont farmers; or programs that lay out the inspirations and origins of artists who define the times through song; or programs that offer pathways to personal growth and awakening, WGDR is your provider. Because it’s for the betterment of society, this community radio station reaches deep for the heart of the matter.

If you value WGDR, support it now. WGDR’s federal and licensee funding has ceased. The station’s vitality is in the hands of its listeners.

Your donation is the lifeline to its continuation. Our end of the year fundraising campaign begins on December 2, with a week-long goal of $15,000, and ends on February 1, with a campaign goal total of $30,000. You can keep WGDR broadcasting by giving your gift today online at wgdr.org, or with a check by mail to WGDR, 123 Pitkin Rd, Plainfield, VT 05667.