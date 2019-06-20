WGDR Pledge Drive

Dear Editor,

WGDR is the soundtrack of social justice, environmentalism, multiculturalism and responsible community action in Central Vermont. By being a listener, and contributing to this courageous broadcast, you become part of this transformative action.

WGDR gives voice to cultures of rigorous inquiry, collaboration and life-long learning. When you invest in WGDR, you become a community educator.

WGDR is programmed by individuals who take imaginative and responsible action in the world through community radio — your community radio. Every dollar you give buys another day of these brave and creative productions.

Like many small public stations around the country, WGDR’s federal and licensee funding has now depleted. The station’s vitality is now in the hands of its listeners. Please join us on-air and online, between Monday June 17 th and Monday June 24 th , as we campaign to raise $40,000 toward WGDR’s continuation. You can give now securely at www.wgdr.org, or by sending your gift to WGDR, 123 Pitkin Rd. Plainfield, VT, 05667.

From all of us to all of you, thank you for listening and supporting WGDR, Goddard College Community Radio, serving Washington and Lamoille counties, and online around the world.

Sincerely,

Kris Gruen

Director, WGDR, Goddard College Community Radio