Westaff celebrated their Grand Re-Opening Open House Thursday 6/24 at their new office space at 136 North Main Street Barre , inside of Sidewalk Village. Westaff has proudly been a part of the Barre community since 2007 connecting with businesses and associates throughout Rutland to Lamoille county. Westaff 136 North Main Street, Barre, 802-477-4700, www.westaffne.com.