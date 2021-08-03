Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Development Corporation announced the award of the first grant issued under the Welcome to Montpelier Program, which is aimed at attracting new businesses to Montpelier. The $5,000 grant was awarded to Bent Nails Bistro, which is opening a live music venue with bistro-style food on Langdon Street in the coming months.

“We are very grateful for having been chosen as a grant recipient,” said Bent Nails Bistro co-owner Charis Churchill. “We look forward to contributing to the community with our live music venue featuring bistro style food and funky art.”

“We are excited to award the first grant under the Welcome to Montpelier Program and support new businesses in Montpelier,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg. “Bent Nails Bistro will fill a hole in our downtown business community and we are pleased to support their efforts.”

The Welcome to Montpelier Program offers wraparound business support and grant opportunities for new businesses who open in Montpelier. Three $5,000 grants will be awarded to eligible businesses. The program is supported by Montpelier Alive, Montpelier Development Corporation, Center for Women and Enterprise, and Vermont Mutual. Applications to join the program remain open at www.welcometomontpelier.com.

