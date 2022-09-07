Women Business Owners Network (WBON) announces the WBON Gratitude Conference taking place on Tuesday, September 20.

WBON is grateful for each and every one of our members, supporters and community. For this year’s conference, we will be mixing things up. We have a wonderful slate of presenters to inspire and uplift us, creating an environment for organic connection to take place among participants.

Hosted at the scenic Echo Leahy Center in downtown Burlington, we will feature Keynote Speaker Joni B. Cole (published author, teacher and speaker); an interactive workshop hosted by Deb Chisholm (Deb Chisholm Coaching, LLC); a panel presentation of six women business owners who are thriving both personally and professionally; and an Endnote Presentation with Lisa Danforth (Business Growth Strategist and Leadership Coach). Participants will enjoy a fresh catered lunch and ample time for connecting with each other in both structured and unstructured ways.

We want to leave you feeling rejuvenated and uplifted with connections that will stay with you long past the conference.

Current conference underwriters and sponsors include Lyz Tomsuden Graphic Designer; Alma Coaching; Clute Wealth Management; Marketing Partners; Mercy Connections; Vermont Federal Credit Union; and Runway Auto.

About WBON

Women Business Owners Network is a nonprofit organization established in 1984 to foster, celebrate and advance women’s business ownership in Vermont. For more information about WBON and the conference, visit https://wbon.org/spring-conference-2021-program/ or on Twitter at @wbonvt.