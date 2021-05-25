Each year, more than 75,000 visitors enjoy the natural and recreational opportunities offered at Vermont’s 863-acre Waterbury Reservoir. Little River State Park, Waterbury Center State Park, and the surrounding Mt. Mansfield State Forest land offers access to boating, swimming, paddling, fishing, camping, hiking, and mountain biking. The recently improved boat launches at the Waterbury Dam, Blush Hill, and Moscow Paddlers’ access areas have allowed easier access for boaters and remote campers.

The 27 popular remote campsites along the reservoir perimeter can be reserved in advance online at www.vtstateparks.com, or through the parks reservation call center at 1-888-409-7579. While there is no fee for the campsite itself this year, there will be an $8 reservation transaction fee to cover the costs of reservation processing. Since 2012, Vermont State Parks has worked on managing use, developing remote campsites in appropriate locations, and adding needed amenities, such as composting toilets, fire rings, and tent platforms.

“With the increasing popularity of Waterbury Reservoir over the last ten years, and specifically in 2020 with the COVID pandemic, the remote campsites have seen unprecedented use and some misuse,” said Parks Regional Manager Susan Bulmer. “Accepting advance reservations will improve the visitors’ experience by guaranteeing a site is available for them and it will allow managers to better steward these resources.”

Campers should reserve a site prior to traveling to the reservoir. To make a reservation for a remote campsite at Waterbury Reservoir, visit www.vtstateparks.com or call the Reservation Call Center at (888) 409-7579. Campsites can be reserved from May 21 – October 24, 2021. There will be a reservation fee of $8.00 per site. No camping fees will be collected in 2021.