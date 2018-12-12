VTEP Statement on Approval of Vermont Yankee Sale

Public Utilities Commission Approves Sale of Vermont Yankee

In response to the Vermont Public Utilities Commission (PUC) approval of the sale of Vermont Yankee to NorthStar, Guy Page, Communications Director for the Vermont Energy Partnership, said:

“Today’s decision is a tremendous opportunity for the Town of Vernon and for Vermont. After two years of regulatory negotiations, Vermont Yankee will be transferred to NorthStar for decommissioning, and Windham County can enjoy the benefits of a restored site decades ahead of the original timeline.

“This agreement was endorsed by many local and state government and non-governmental partners that recognized the benefits of an accelerated decommissioning, and we’re pleased that the PUC approves of this contract. We look forward to Vernon’s future as it transitions from the host town of Vermont Yankee to the next stage of its energy legacy.”

The Vermont Energy Partnership (www.vtep.org) is a diverse group of business, labor, and community leaders committed to finding clean, safe, affordable and reliable electricity solutions. Its mission is to educate policy makers, the media, businesses, and the general public about why electricity is imperative for prosperity, and about the optimal solutions to preserve and expand our electricity network. Entergy, owner of Vermont Yankee, is a member of the Vermont Energy Partnership.