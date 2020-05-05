Musical acts from across the state of Vermont are banding together to create an album to benefit the Vermont Foodbank. Starting May 4th, 2020 the album entitled Music to Feed the Soul will be available for digital download via Bandcamp at www.musictofeedthesoul.bandcamp.com

Proceeds from the album will go to the Vermont Foodbank, which is currently experiencing an unprecedented increase in demand for services due to the impacts of COVID-19. In March of this year, the Foodbank distributed an extra 370,000 pounds of food in order to meet the increased need caused by this pandemic. In April, the Foodbank is on track to distribute 1.6M pounds of food, a 78% increase over normal. With locations in Barre, Rutland, and Brattleboro, the Vermont Foodbank is a member of Feeding America and has served Vermonters in all 14 counties for the last 30 years. Your donation will help ensure all Vermonters are fed during the Coronavirus pandemic.

An effort led by Jim Heltz, founding member of the band Transitory Symphony, in collaboration with the Vermont Foodbank, Music to Feed the Soul is a mix tape of the best of Vermont’s music scene from every corner of the state. Contributing musical acts include: Paul Asbell, Blue Button, The Bubs, Patti Casey, Danny Ricky Cole, Emma Cook & Questionable Company, Cole Davidson, Amber deLaurentis, Dino Bravo, Eastern Mountain Time, Elephants of Scotland, Expected Guest, Damascus Kafumbe, Spencer Lewis, Ivamae & Dan Bishop, Me & my friend Ben, Frank Mills, Rik Palieri, Plastique Mammals, Strangled Darlings, Bow Thayer, Thea Wren, The Rough Suspects, Transitory Symphony, Va-et-vient, Whetstone Wailers, Willverine, and Yestrogen. The album cover was painted by Williston artist Grace Heltz.

For more information, please contact:

Kelsey Morley, Vermont Foodbank Retail Store Program Manager: kmorley@vtfoodbank.org, 802-477-4131 or Jim Heltz: transitorysymphony@gmail.com, 802-318-6728.