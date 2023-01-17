High schools around the state are invited to bring students to one of this year’s College & Career Pathways events:

• Bennington College – Tuesday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Vermont State University Lyndon Campus – Thursday, Feb. 23, 8:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

• Saint Michael’s College – Thursday, March 16, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Vermont State University Castleton Campus – Wednesday, April 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (in partnership with the Rutland Area Guidance Counselors’ College Fair)

These events are free to attend, and students will have the opportunity to take part in workshops on a variety of college and career planning topics. Lunch is provided, and most venues will include the option of a campus tour.

VSAC will also be offering an in-person event for high school families on Saturday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the University of Vermont. Families can participate in-person at UVM or virtually via Zoom.

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is a public, nonprofit agency established by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 to help Vermonters achieve their education and training goals after high school.

VSAC serves students and their families in grades 7-12, as well as adults returning to school, by providing education and career planning services, need-based grants, scholarships and education loans. VSAC has awarded more than $600 million in grants and scholarships for Vermont students and administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan. Learn more at www.vsac.org.