Vermont Student Assistance Corporation’s GEAR UP program is sponsoring a new podcast series aimed at parents of teenagers and the tough challenges that face teens.

“Navigating the Teen Years,” hosted by author and motivational speaker Ed Gerety, features a new 30-minute episode each week that focuses on different issues teens face and advice for parents to keep their kids on a positive track.

“Each podcast tackles a real-life issue that teens deal with and with the help of my special guests, we provide solutions and inspiration so that teens will be successful in school and in life,” Gerety said. “Parents play the most important role in showing teens how to embrace change, be resilient and achieve their goals.”

The first episode, “Surviving the Teenage Years,” features Jack Agati, author of “Why Do Kids Do the Things They Do.” Agati is a graduate of West Virginia University with a master’s degree in Counseling and has done post-graduate work at the University of Vermont. He worked for over 15 years in public education as a counselor and director of student services.

VSAC will share the podcasts with schools in its GEAR UP program, which is underwriting the sponsorship, including the Rutland regional GEAR UP parent Facebook page.

Parents can subscribe to the podcasts through iTunes or listen on Spotify. They can also have new episodes emailed to them. For more information, visit www.edgerety.com.

About VSAC

Vermont Student Assistance Corporation is a public, nonprofit agency established by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 to help Vermonters achieve their education and training goals after high school. VSAC serves students and their families in grades 7-12, as well as adults returning to school, by providing education and career planning services, need-based grants, scholarships and education loans. VSAC has awarded more than $600 million in grants and scholarships for Vermont students, and also administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan. Share your VSAC story by email to myVSACstory@vsac.org or submit a video to YouTube. Find us at www.vsac.org or check in on Facebook and Twitter. #changing lives.