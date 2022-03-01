The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) is offering a free online college and career planning fair for Vermont high school students and their parents/guardians.

This year’s College and Career Pathways will be held Saturday, March 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join VSAC online to attend live virtual workshops, discover free resources, get expert advice, and meet with local reps from colleges and training programs across the state.

“High school students and parents/guardians, whether you are college-bound, training-bound, or not sure, this event is for you,” said VSAC special events organizer Anna Telensky. “It will help you discover free resources and get expert advice on planning for your next steps after high school.”

College and Career Pathways is funded by VSAC; Vermont State GEAR UP, a federally funded program; and the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation.

College and Career Pathways 2022 workshop topics include: Navigating the Admissions Process; Non-degree Pathways to a Great Career; Exploring MyFutureVT’s Career Resources; Scholarships and Managing College Costs; Supporting Your Teen’s Career Search; and Writing Admission Essays.

The March 5 College and Career Pathways Virtual Event Schedule:

• 9:30–10 a.m.: Virtual Resource Fair

• 10–10:15 a.m.: Welcome

• 10:15–11:15 a.m.: Workshop 1 sessions

• 11:30 am–12:30 p.m.: Workshop 2 sessions

Students and parents are asked to register for workshops in advance.

From 9:30 to 10 a.m. participants can connect with some two dozen colleges, training programs, and organizations across Vermont. Each exhibitor will be in a breakout room so that you can chat with them directly.

The event’s website also offers a resource page aimed at 10th and 11th grade students covering topics to help students and families begin the planning process with short videos and guided reflection exercises.

Can’t make the workshop or interested in more than one, all workshops will be recorded and available for viewing online after March 5. Workshops from 2021 are also available for viewing at the website.

For more information, call 877-961-4369 or e-mail collegepathways@vsac.org.

High schools around the state are also invited to book a specific event workshop at their schools between February and April. Contact Anna Telensky at telensky@vsac.org for more information.

For more information on college and career planning and help with financial aid, go to www.vsac.org/FAFSAfirst and check out our online workshops and events. You can also give us a call at 800-642-3177, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and online at info@vsac.org.