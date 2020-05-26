Vermont Public Radio is partnering with the Vermont Agency Of Education and Big Heavy World to produce a statewide radio prom for Vermont’s high school students on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m.

Prom Goes #VTstrong will be hosted by Burlington-based DJ Craig Mitchell spinning his favorite hits and will also include audio messages and reflections recorded and submitted by students. Mitchell will host an online after party starting at 8 p.m. packed with more music and fun.

“We are so excited to be providing this opportunity for Vermont students to celebrate, look back, and kick up their heels at the end of this year,” said Kari Anderson, director of programming at VPR. “It’s important to have milestones that aren’t just academic, but fun, too—and the beauty of holding your prom on the radio is that everyone can join in!”

The broadcast recording and virtual after party will be hosted from Big Heavy World’s headquarters in Burlington. Big Heavy World is a volunteer-run local music organization preserving and promoting Vermont music.

“Craig Mitchell infuses our music community with talent and charm; it’s a privilege to play a role in bringing his good energy to the young adults of Vermont,” said Jim Lockridge, executive director of Big Heavy World. “They deserve a memorable night, and Craig knows how to prom!”

The program was developed alongside the Vermont Agency of Education to help teens celebrate one of high school’s biggest moments from home, after schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Agency of Education is proud to partner with VPR to support Vermont students in celebrating this important moment in their lives,” said Secretary of Education Dan French.

In addition to this statewide prom, VPR is working with the Agency of Education to provide live, interactive episodes of But Why for elementary school students on Fridays at 1 p.m. through June 19. VPR will also create end-of-year broadcasts to celebrate Vermont graduates.