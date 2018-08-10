Vote for Scott on August 14th

Dear Editor,

Here in Vermont, we’ve been struggling with a rising cost of living for a while now. But over the last few years, thanks to Governor Scott, we’ve seen movement in the right direction–especially as it relates to making our state more affordable.

As a Vermonter who is approaching retirement age, I’m thrilled Governor Scott worked hard to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits for 40,000 Vermont seniors. This important tax relief will help Vermonters like myself keep more of what we earn.

Additionally, I’m glad Governor Scott cut income tax rates across the board for all filers, helping to spur economic growth and prosperity. He also reigned in ever-rising property taxes by holding the line on residential property tax rates for two years in a row.

Key investments in affordable housing, workforce development, higher education, child care, and addressing the opioid crisis have been at the forefront of the Governor’s Administration.

But there is more work to be done. I hope you’ll join my on August 14 in requesting a Republican ballot and voting for Governor Phil Scott.

Colette Dublois

Manchester, VT