Vote for Phil Scott

Dear Editor,

Governor Phil Scott is seeking a second term as our governor. He has been criticized by the gun constituency for recently signing new gun restrictions into law. We the public need laws that try to stop the wild proliferation of random school massacres in our country. The Fair Haven incident this past spring, a very close call, is a case in point. It put Gov. Scott between a rock and a hard place. He knew his legislation would disappoint gun owners but knew that he has a higher call to answer to al citizens of the state of Vermont. He has an obligation, duty, and responsibility to all Vermonters in protecting their safety and well-being.

Although he knew his decision would disappoint some of his gun enthusiast supporters, he could not be false to what he knew would be right. This took a lot of soul searching but he knew it was the right decision. All of us, both gun owners and non-gun owners, must back him now and how our support for his decision in voting for Governor Phil Scott in the August primary.

Letitia H. Rydjeski

Randolph, VT