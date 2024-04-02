“This is poetry for the people.” ––George Longenecker, in The Montpelier Bridge

Rootstock Publishing announces the April release of PoemCity Anthology 2024, a collection of poems featured in PoemCity, the Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s annual celebration of National Poetry Month during April.

PoemCity, which marks its 15th anniversary this year, celebrates poetry and community. The month-long event features 450 works by published poets, former poet laureates, K-12 students, as well as new poets just starting to put pen to paper. Participants hail from 75 Vermont cities and towns and range in age from three to ninety-four. Printed poems are displayed in the windows of 50 businesses in downtown Montpelier throughout the month.

“PoemCity is based on the idea that everyone is a poet, and that the community is enriched by our shared experience of the arts,” says Michelle Singer, the adult program coordinator for Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

The library is supporting 35 community-generated poetry events in 17 locations, ranging from readings and craft workshops to open mics and poetry slams for all ages. PoemCity’s opening reception was held from 6 to 8 p.m., April 1 at the library, 135 Main Street in Montpelier.

On April 29, at the closing reception at the library, Rootstock Publishing and the library will celebrate the release of PoemCity Anthology 2024, featuring more than 300 PoemCity works. The book is dedicated to Reuben Jackson, poet, DJ and music critic who passed away in February. “He was a Vermonter at heart, and we hope this project of community and love honors his memory,” says Samantha Kolber, publisher. “PoemCity lifts all of our voices and provides a place for poems by Vermonters to shine.”

PoemCity Anthology 2024 (ISBN: 978-1-57869-167-8) is available for the book trade through Ingram and for the public everywhere books are sold or at www.rootstockpublishing.com. All proceeds from the sale of the anthology benefit the Kellogg-Hubbard Library (a 501c3) and supports future PoemCity programming. To learn more, visit kellogghubbard.org/poemcity.

About Rootstock Publishing

Rootstock Publishing (rootstockpublishing.com) is a curated hybrid and traditional publishing house collaborating with authors—the rootstock of creative content. Rootstock’s books have won multiple awards, including, among others, the Eric Hoffer Award, the IPPY, Foreword INDIES, the IBPA Ben Franklin Award, Literary Titan, and IPNE Award. Founded in 2017 in Montpelier, Vermont, Rootstock has published more than sixty books of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s books by authors from all over the globe.