Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) continues its annual tradition of the Holiday Pops Concert December 9 at 7:30 pm at The Barre Opera House, with L.A. guest conductor Anthony Parnther, Vermont Public’s Jane Lindholm, and the Lyric Theatre singers. What better way to celebrate December with festive music, singing holiday favorites, and storytelling by one of Vermont’s most beloved radio hosts?

“We’re thrilled to have Rachel Solomon, Aleah Papes, Billy Ray Poli, and Eric Brooks bring cheer to the concert with their beautiful vocal performances and to lead a festive audience sing-a-long. Much loved radio host Jane Lindholm also joins us as a narrator, and with our orchestra in the holiday spirit, this will be a heartwarming December concert for the entire family,” says Elise Brunelle, VSO Executive Director.

As the music director and conductor of the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra and the Southeast Symphony and Chorus in Los Angeles, Parnther’s diverse conducting engagements range from traditional concert halls to Hollywood film studios and live sports arenas around the world. Vermont is in for a real treat with Parnther at the podium.

The VSO is partnering with Spauling Highschool Food Shelves this December and encourages all concertgoers to bring a non-perishable item to the concert at the Barre Opera House on December 9. VSO volunteers will take the donations to the food shelf; detailed information on their top priority needs can be found at Enough Ministries. Tickets are on sale now at Holiday Pops at the Barre Opera House tickets. Buy one full price ticket and receive up to two free tickets for children ages 12 and under. Limit two per order.

This concert is presented with support by Courtyard Marriott, AARP, and Vermont Public.

In its 88th year, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is the nation’s oldest state-assisted symphony orchestra and a non-profit organization that celebrates instrumental and choral music as a unifier throughout Vermont. The VSO has proven that music can build strong communities and is proud to serve all of Vermont’s residents through our diverse musical events and compelling educational programs. The VSO is a unique shared resource in Vermont, belonging to all the communities it serves.