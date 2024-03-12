In 1994, Master Printer Sarah Amos and Vermont Studio Center’s (VSC) co-founder Jon Gregg launched a 10-year printmaking revolution by inviting renowned contemporary artists for week-long collaborations working with Amos at the VSC Printing Press. The decade-long project generated income to support fellowships at VSC and built a rich collection from a deep community of global artists. Looking back, Amos reflected, “My role was to facilitate a creative dance where artists could relax and immerse themselves in the joy of printmaking. Building relationships with each of these artists was a highlight of my tenure that left an indelible mark on me to this day.”

15 years after the project ended this rich collection fell victim to the historic July 2023 flooding that impacted much of Vermont including Johnson and the VSC campus. With a third of the collection damaged by floodwater, Sarah Amos returned to support the restoration. “We are forever grateful to Amos, VSC staff, archivists, and volunteers that have supported this immense restoration project,” said VSC Executive Director, Hope Sullivan. “Along with people hours, funding from the Vermont Community Foundation and Vermont Arts Council has ensured this archive will live on.” Sullivan added.

After months of navigating the damage, the community will have a chance to view some of the incredible works with “collaboration: a survey of 40 prints from the VSC Print Archive in celebration of 40 years of VSC curated by Sarah Amos.” The exhibit runs from February 19th to May 30th and features works from 37 artists including Lois Dodd, Harmony Hammond, Yvonne Jacquette, Stuart Diamond, and Gary Stephan. The 40 featured prints, “showcase the rich, complex, and dynamic voices of the archive,” said Amos.

The opening reception for “collaboration” will be on Thursday, March 28th from 4-6 p.m. at VSC’s Red Mill Gallery in Johnson with refreshments from Jasper Hill Cheese, Vermont Salumi, and the Alchemist. The same day an online auction will go live featuring all 40 prints. As was the original intent of the VSC Print archive, proceeds from the auction will support VSC Fellowship Fund. Sullivan stated, “Our goal is to deliver on the promise of the artists who participated in this amazing project to ensure VSC fellowship support for years to come.” VSC will also host a meet-the curator and closing reception on Thursday, May 30th from 4-6 p.m.