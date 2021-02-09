Vermont State Treasurer Beth Pearce marked the 1st ever National Unclaimed Property Day by reminding Vermonters that it’s never been easier to claim their missing money using a new, online system that the Treasurer’s Office launched last summer. Vermonters can quickly search 760,000 properties valued at more than $99 million by visiting MissingMoney.Vermont.Gov.

“It’s never been easier for Vermonters to retrieve their unclaimed financial property,” said Treasurer Pearce. “Last August, we launched a new website that allows users to search, print, e-mail or request a claim form. In addition, some users will be able to claim their money without the need to submit any paper documents, streamlining the process and helping to fast-track dollars to Vermonters. Visit MissingMoney.Vermont.Gov today to see if you have missing money.”

This February 1st, the Vermont State Treasurer’s Office is excited to partner with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) to highlight the first ever National Unclaimed Property Day. NAUPA estimates that 1 in 10 Americans have unclaimed financial property. Last fiscal year, the Vermont Treasurer’s Office paid out 17,600 claims. The average claim paid was $267.04, and more than $4.7 million was returned to Vermonters.

“Unclaimed property” includes assets like uncashed checks, lost valuables, forgotten security deposits, misplaced insurance policies, investments, or estates. Since launching its new unclaimed property management system in August 2020, the Vermont Treasurer’s Office has paid 1,593 claims without the need for mailed documents. Hundreds more have been paid out, returning funds to their rightful owners.

There is never a charge to claim funds through the Treasurer’s Office. Vermonters are cautioned to be wary of companies claiming to locate and recover property for a fee.

“Returning unclaimed property to its rightful owner is an important consumer protection measure. We hope you’ll join other Vermonters, and Americans across the country, in searching for your money this Unclaimed Property Day,” Treasurer Pearce concluded.

You can search online at www.MissingMoney.Vermont.gov or call the Unclaimed Property Division at (802) 828-2407 or toll-free in Vermont at 1-800-642-3191.