Vermont State Parks is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, marking a century of conserving and interpreting the state’s natural, cultural, and scenic heritage while providing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike. The anniversary celebration kicked off at the Vermont State House on February 15, 2024.

Vermont State Parks’ journey began in 1924 when Frances Humphreys donated land for the creation of Mt. Philo State Park in Charlotte, the first state park in Vermont. Over the years, the park system grew through land donations, Civilian Conservation Corps projects, and the efforts of dedicated individuals and organizations. Today, Vermont State Parks encompasses 55 parks, spanning the entire state and connecting people to the outdoors through a diverse range of activities, from camping and hiking to swimming and boating, and nature education.

State parks contribute to the state’s overall quality of life, providing a sense of place and pride for Vermonters and enhancing the attractiveness of Vermont as a tourist destination. This vast connection of special places promote physical and mental health, foster environmental stewardship, and create lasting memories.

Vermont State Parks is committed to inclusivity, ensuring that everyone has equal access to the natural wonders and recreational opportunities our parks offer. As we cherish these natural treasures, Forests, Parks and Recreation’s Commissioner, Danielle Fitzko, encourages everyone to ‘Try Vermont’ and experience the unique beauty our state parks have to offer.

According to State Parks Director, Nate McKeen, Vermont State Parks are a key component of Vermont’s $1.9 billion outdoor recreation economy, providing visitors with affordable, high-quality places to stay as they explore surrounding communities and attractions, as well as opportunities to watch wildlife, share a picnic with friends, and enjoy the great outdoors.

McKeen said, “State parks are an amazing success story with over one million visitors each year. Our 100th year anniversary marks a reflection point to build on our rich history so future generations can enjoy the beauty and benefits of our state parks.”

You are encouraged to share your own Vermont State Parks story at vermontparksforever.org/stories or plan ahead to create future stories and memories by making a camping reservation through vtstateparks.com.

Read Governor Phil Scott’s proclamation for the Vermont State Parks’ 100th Anniversary.

