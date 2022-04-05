The Vermont Senate voted on S.226, an omnibus housing bill that reforms permitting and land use regulations to make it easier to develop new housing, provides tax incentives and grants to promote housing development, and makes housing more affordable for the middle class. Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint offered the following statement on second reading of the bill:

“One of my biggest priorities this session is addressing Vermont’s housing crisis. Vermonters across the state struggle with housing costs, access, and stability. Businesses can’t recruit employees, workers can’t fill jobs, and individuals and families are suffering.”

“I’ve been fighting for access to housing throughout my time in the legislature. Housing is the key to healthier people and healthier communities. We need to invest in it like we really mean it, and make the policy changes needed to turn the tide on the housing crisis that has been decades in the making here in Vermont. The bill we voted on today does just that.”

“I’m also grateful for the hard work on all sides that went into drafting a compromise that will provide consumer protection around home-improvement services. Homeowners deserve additional protections, and we must provide those protections as we seek to accelerate housing development.”