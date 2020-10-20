Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos announced that a record number of ballots have been cast early in the November 3rd, 2020 General Election as compared to ballots cast early in prior elections.

As of the end of the day on October 13th 110,016 Vermonters have voted early in the 2020 General Election, with three weeks of early voting remaining. The previous record of total ballots returned early/absentee in a single election was 95,203 in the 2016 General Election.

“Our hard work preparing for the 2020 General Election during the COVID-19 health crisis has paid off already, as Vermonters have overwhelmingly embraced safe and secure voting options to cast their ballots,” said Condos. “I would encourage every voter who has not yet voted to make their voting plan, whether that includes returning their ballot by mail, dropping it off early at the Town or City Clerk’s office, or by bringing it to the polls on Election Day.”

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Vermont’s Town and City Clerks for all of their efforts to ensure an election that is free, fair, and accurate,” continued Condos.

To be counted a voter’s voted ballot must be received by the Town or City Clerk by 7 p.m. on November 3rd, Election Day. The certificate on the front of the ‘voted ballot’ envelope needs to be filled out completely, dated, and signed by the voter for the vote to be counted. Any eligible voter who has not received a ballot should contact their Town or City Clerk immediately to obtain one.