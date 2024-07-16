Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas released a new report, Vermont 2024 Candidates and Campaign Finance. The report aims to enhance transparency for campaign finance reporting as the 2024 campaign ramps up.

The report consists of three lists:

• 2024 candidates who filed a July 1 period disclosure statement with funds raised and/or spent during the current period (since the March 15 deadline),

• Candidates who filed a July 1 “No Activity Report,”

• Candidates who did not file a July 1 period report.

Per state law, candidates are only required to file a campaign finance report if they “rolled over any amount of surplus into his or her new campaign or made expenditures or accepted contributions of $500.00 or more during the two-year general election cycle” (17 V.S.A. § 2964).

For this reason, Secretary Copeland Hanzas is quick to note that appearing on the third list does not mean a candidate was required to file a Campaign Finance disclosure.

“I am committed to providing as much transparency as possible when it comes to campaign finance,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “Vermonters expect to have transparency into who is supporting campaigns and how much money has been raised or spent. There are limitations to what Vermont Law and our Campaign Finance technology offer for a clear view into that. The new report is something anyone could put together, after a bit of research. We are making existing information more accessible for all.”

The new report compares two datasets that are publicly accessible on the Vermont Secretary of State’s website: 1) candidates who have filed to run for state office, General Assembly, or county office, and 2) those candidates who have filed campaign finance disclosure forms for the July 1 filing deadline.

“I hope the new report helps Vermonters better understand what goes into campaigns and how they are funded,” said Secretary Copeland Hanzas. “Want to see how candidates raised and spent funds? Our site will let you read reports from candidates who filed. Curious how non-filing candidates can run a campaign without raising or spending money? Our second and third lists will show you which candidates to ask.”

The new report is provided as a snapshot of campaign finance as of July 8 at 8 a.m., in the wake of the July 1 filing deadline. The Secretary of State’s Office plans to provide similar reports after future deadlines (August 1, September 1, October 1, October 15, November 1, November 19, and December 15).

The list of candidates running for office is posted at https://sos.vermont.gov/elections/election-info-resources/candidates/.

Relevant campaign finance filings can be found by clicking on ‘Search Filed Reports’ at https://campaignfinance.vermont.gov.