To provide cleaner transportation options for residents to curb greenhouse gas emissions and meet daily trip needs, the State of Vermont has re-opened the nation’s first statewide incentive program that offers pre-paid vouchers for electric bicycle (e-bike) purchases.

The Vermont eBike Incentive Program, which first launched last July, is a limited-time offering available to income-eligible Vermonters on a first-come, first-served basis. Incentives will be available until the $150,000 in funding authorized this year is exhausted.

Features of the program have changed since the initial effort. Eligible electric bikes must meet minimum safety standards and cannot exceed maximum price levels of a base MSRP of $4,000 for single bikes and $5,000 for electric cargo bikes. E-bike purchasers must first apply for and receive a pre-paid debit card for a maximum of $800 that can be applied at the point-of-sale at participating bike shops. The program has also been further restricted to serve only households with lower incomes and high transportation needs.

“The first round of Vermont’s e-bike funding was highly popular and quickly used. Since then, we have worked with the Vermont Legislature to design a fairer, more effective program to direct more benefits to our local shops and families most in need,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.

As with the earlier iteration of the incentive program, the current e-bike incentives can be combined with offers from Vermont electric utilities to further reduce the cost of electric bikes.

For more information on the Vermont eBike Incentive Program and other State of Vermont clean transportation initiatives, visit Drive Electric Vermont.