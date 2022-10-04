Vermont Public will host a series of debates between major party candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor, leading up to Election Day on Nov. 8.

Hosted by Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak, all debates will air live during Vermont Edition’s radio broadcast at noon and on Vermont Public’s YouTube channel. The debates will air on Vermont Public’s main TV channel the same day at 7 p.m., and will be available in the Vermont Edition podcast feed.

Vermonters are encouraged to participate by sending a voice memo or email to vote@vermontpublic.org, leaving a message at 802-552-8899 or sending a direct message via Twitter or Instagram.

Debate Schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 11 — U.S. House debate

• State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint (Democrat)

• Liam Madden (Republican)

Thursday, Oct. 13 — U.S. Senate debate

• Gerald Malloy (Republican)

• Rep. Peter Welch (Democrat)

Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Governor debate

• Gov. Phil Scott (Republican)

• Brenda Siegel (Democrat)

Thursday, Oct. 20 — Lieutenant Governor debate

• State Sen. Joe Benning (Republican)

• David Zuckerman (Democrat/Progressive)

More information on Vermont Public’s debate series, including debate guidelines, is at vermontpublic.org.

About Vermont Public

Vermont Public is Vermont’s unified public media organization, serving the community with trusted journalism, quality entertainment, and diverse educational programming. Formerly Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS, Vermont Public also provides local access to national programming from NPR and PBS. Its statewide radio and TV networks reach all of Vermont, as well as parts of New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts and Quebec, Canada. More information about programs, stations, services, and ways to support is available at vermontpublic.org.