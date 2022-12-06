Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) announced the launch of their Civic Engagement Listings, with a goal of providing access to previously exclusively white spaces, like non-profit board of director positions, for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC).

“There is a clear relationship between diversity of thought, return on equity, and other key business performance measurements. DEI initiatives must not stop with the hiring process; these initiatives also need to move to the boardroom as well,” said Weiwei Wang, co-founder and Director of Operations and Development. “On the flip side, board membership for BIPOC professionals gives the community insight into how organizations are run, how decisions are made, and how we as leaders within the BIPOC community can contribute beyond. It is an invaluable experience to be in the engine room because the community has been historically excluded from these opportunities.”

While VT PoC’s website currently features a Jobs Board for employers across the state to list their open opportunities, the new Civic Engagement Listings page is designed to increase visibility of nonprofit board and other civic engagement opportunities to BIPOC to fill a much needed representation gap. The page will feature:

• The unique opportunity to explore open board and civic positions across the state of Vermont, which is home to over 6,000 non-profit organizations.

• Resources on the roles and responsibilities of board members, as well as the benefits of sitting on a board.

The new Civic Engagement Listings are accessible at https://www.vtpoc.net/board-positions/.

The Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) is an organization built to advance the economic, professional, and social prosperity of all Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in Vermont. What began as a simple idea of creating community amongst BIPOC professionals in Vermont has turned into a statewide network that serves BIPOC at all levels, from students entering the workforce to experienced professionals, executives and business people and entrepreneurs. With membership across Vermont, the goals of VT PoC remain consistent: to build from within; to create opportunities for BIPOC to climb the economic and professional ladder; and to transform Vermont from being the second oldest and second whitest state in the country.