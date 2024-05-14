The Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) has announced the launch of its BIPOC Community Survey, aimed at gathering insights and experiences from Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) living in Vermont. Launched on May 1, the survey offers BIPOC individuals an opportunity to share their perspectives to enhance economic opportunities and community building across the state.

The survey, designed to take approximately 15 minutes to complete, is open to all individuals who identify as BIPOC and reside in Vermont, regardless of whether they were born inside or outside of the United States. Participants are encouraged to provide feedback on their experiences in Vermont, usage of existing resources within the state, perceptions of VT PoC, and preferences for community engagement.

“We hope that the survey results will illuminate the many intersections of the BIPOC community in Vermont; why Vermont is our home, what our hopes for the state are, and what we need to be successful,” said Weiwei Wang, Executive Director and Co-Founder. “All of this will help VT PoC to create programming and new opportunities for the community.”

A notable feature of the survey is the opportunity for participants to enter a prize drawing upon completion. Eligible respondents can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a BIPOC-owned business, further supporting local BIPOC entrepreneurs and businesses.

The BIPOC Community Survey will be accepting responses until July 31, 2024, 11:59 p.m. EST. BIPOC individuals interested in contributing their insights are encouraged to access the survey at bit.ly/vtpocsurvey. For inquiries or further information about the Vermont Professionals of Color Network or the BIPOC Community Survey, please contact TheFam@vtpoc.net.

About Vermont Professionals of Color Network: The Vermont Professionals of Color Network (VT PoC) is an organization working to advance the economic and social prosperity of all Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in Vermont. What began as a simple idea of creating community amongst BIPOC professionals in Vermont has turned into a statewide network that serves BIPOC at all levels, from students entering the workforce to experienced professionals, executives and business people and entrepreneurs. With membership across Vermont, the goals of VT PoC remain consistent: to build from within, to drive a new era of professional mobility by promoting BIPOC entrepreneurial ventures, and to nurture a powerful professional network.