We have taken the first steps in what we hope will be a statewide act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Mission Statement:

Vermont Plants Sunflowers for Ukraine is a Vermont-based community action group. Like many of you, we feel the weight of the crimes against humanity being perpetrated on the people of Ukraine. We often feel helpless, and that does not sit well with Vermonters.

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Our mission is to inspire countless acts of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by planting thousands upon thousands of sunflowers in every corner of Vermont. Come late summer and fall, our message of yellow sunflowers splashed against our blue Vermont sky will give us all hope. In ways big and small we will show the world that we stand with the people of Ukraine.

Our Action Plan:

We will ask every town and city in Vermont as well as the appropriate branches of Vermont government, churches, schools, organizations, media and individuals to join in this act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Please visit our Website, call or e-mail and consider making a plan for spring planting as a clear message to the world that Vermont stands with the people of Ukraine. Every seed planted will be a statement of solidarity. https://www.vtsunflowers4ukraine.org./