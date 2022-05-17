Since early March we have built a statewide community action to bring about thousands of acts of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We now have our free sunflower seed packets at over 75 businesses, farmer’s markets, schools, churches, towns and cities and departments in Vermont State Government. We continue to reach out across the state asking if a small display space could be provided for our free sunflower seed packets. Patrons, employees, students, members, individuals in every corner of Vermont can take these seeds home and plant them to show that Vermonters stand in solidarity. As we gain new support, we add each new location with a link on our VPSU Supporters page. Contact us to request a shipment of our free seed packets. This can be anything from one packet mailed to you, a box of 50 or 100+ packets or bulk seed for your organization to pack and distribute in your community. At this point in early May we have shared over a half million solidarity seeds. At the state level expect to see sunflowers growing on the capitol grounds and at other key state locations. VTrans will be planting sunflowers at welcome centers and other key places. Vermont is showing the world that we care and believe that together we can make a difference.

Mission Statement: Vermont Plants Sunflowers for Ukraine is a Vermont-based community action group. Like many of you, we feel the weight of the crimes against humanity being perpetrated on the people of Ukraine. We often feel helpless, and that does not sit well with Vermonters.

“The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Our mission is to inspire countless acts of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by planting thousands upon thousands of sunflowers in every corner of Vermont. Come late summer and fall, our message of yellow sunflowers splashed against our blue Vermont sky will give us all hope. In ways big and small we will show the world that we stand with the people of Ukraine.

Our Action Plan: We will ask every town and city in Vermont as well as the appropriate branches of Vermont government, churches, schools, organizations, media, businesses and individuals to join in this act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine. In planting our sunflowers Vermonters everywhere will be inspired to support and donate to other organizations working directly in Ukraine to relieve the human suffering and disruption to millions of lives.

Please visit our website, call or e-mail and consider making a plan for spring planting as a clear message to the world that Vermont stands with the people of Ukraine. Every seed planted will be a statement of solidarity. Please consider supporting our work through a donation which can be made through our website. Spread the word and plant the seeds of solidarity.