Visiting a pick-your-own farm is a great experience. It’s fun and healthy for the whole family, and you get the freshest possible products. Pick-your-own also is a way to enjoy the outdoors and appreciate the working landscape. Find a farm to visit by going to vermontpickyourown.org.

The new website will help you find out what is in season and where to pick. Hosted by the Vermont Vegetable and Berry Growers Association, vermontpickyourown.org lets you search by crop and location to find what you’re looking for. The listings describe what farms have to offer and when these crops are available along with hours of operation. The descriptions are written by the farmers, and they keep them up to date.

Strawberry pick-your-own is in full swing now across the region. As the growing season progresses, a wide array of crops will become available for customers to harvest. Blueberries, raspberries and flowers come later in the summer. Apples and pumpkins arrive in early fall, and Christmas trees can be cut starting in November. Some farms offer unusual pick-your-own crops like elderberries and herbs.

Visiting farms to buy their products is a great way to invest your food dollars in the local and regional farm community. In turn, these farms spend their money locally and regionally, too.

This website was designed by farmers, University of Vermont Extension personnel and Tamarack Media Cooperative, with funding from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

So check out vermontpickyourown.org today!