Hallelujah! As Vermont enters the season of cold and dark, Handel’s beloved Messiah brings warmth, light and joy. Conducted by Lisa Jablow, the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will present two uplifting performances to put everyone in the holiday spirit, on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30 p.m. at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Barre Opera House.

The Vermont Philharmonic performances will present the entire first part of Messiah, with arias and choral numbers that contemplate the idea of a messiah, foretell the coming, and hail the arrival. The concert concludes with the beloved “Hallelujah” chorus from Part II, and six numbers from Part III celebrating redemption.

The Messiah performances this year will use Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s orchestration of the familiar arias and choruses, adding flutes, clarinets, French horns, and trombones to Handel’s orchestra. Audiences will still hear Handel’s beloved melodies. Mozart adds just a bit of color while retaining the essence of Handel’s masterpiece.

The outstanding soloists are familiar to Vermonters. They include Lillian Broderick, soprano; Carolyn Dickinson, contralto; Neil Cerutti, tenor; and Erik Kronke, bass. Mary Jane Austin is the assistant choral director.

Now in its 64th season, the Vermont Philharmonic has been making beautiful music since 1959. It is Vermont’s oldest community orchestra. The Messiah performances are a Central Vermont favorite holiday tradition. Tickets ($20/adults, $15/seniors, and $5/students) are available at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at vermontphilharmonic.com.