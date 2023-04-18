Featuring the music of German composers from the Romantic period, the Vermont Philharmonic will perform two spring concerts: Saturday April 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, and Sunday April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Barre Opera House, with Music Director Lou Kosma conducting.

The program opens with Prelude and Dream Pantomim from Hansel and Gretel, by the best-known work of Engelbert Humperdinck, as the Sandman helps the children go to sleep and the angels keep watch over them.

Next comes the Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld. Some may not be familiar with the opera, but they will instantly recognize the Can-Can which closes out the piece. Offenbach was German but worked in Paris.

The first half of the concert concludes with Richard Wagner’s Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral from Lohengrin, the solemn music that accompanies princess Elsa on her way to the cathedral to be married to the heroic knight Lohengrin.

The second half of the concert features Robert Schumann’s joyous and melodic Symphony No. 3, in E flat, opus 97, composed in 1850 – giving an opportunity for the Vermont Philharmonic to exercise the big orchestral sound of one of the great classical works.

Information is online at www.vermontphilharmonic.com. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets will be available online or at the door.

The Vermont Philharmonic, the state’s oldest community orchestra, is celebrating its sixty-fourth year of making beautiful music in central Vermont.