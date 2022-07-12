A group of ten food and agricultural organizations based in Vermont announced a Congressional Candidate Forum on Food & Agriculture for candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. The forum is taking place on Monday, July 18th at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

As of this press release, candidates planning to attend include Becca Balint, Sianay Chase-Clifford, Molly Gray, Liam Madden, and Ericka Redic.

The goal of the candidate forum is to provide a venue for farmers, homesteaders, gardeners, land managers, educators, students, producers, policy-makers, and other food system advocates to hear about candidates’ visions and priorities for the future of Vermont food and agriculture.

Leading up to and during the forum, attendees can submit their own questions for the candidates.

“Our rapidly changing climate and brittle supply chains mean a resilient, relational local food system is more important than ever,” said Maddie Kempner, NOFA-VT’s Policy Director. “It’s critical for farmers and eaters all over the state to hear directly from congressional candidates about how they plan to support farmers and invest in a thriving future for Vermont.”

“The viability of food producers has a tremendous impact on rural communities, and as a rural state all voters should know how these candidates hope to effect policy that strengthens our ability to feed each other and have thriving communities,” said Jon Ramsay, Executive Director of the Center for an Agricultural Economy.

The candidate forum is being organized by the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT), Vermont Farm to Plate, Rural Vermont, Addison County Relocalization Network (ACORN), Windham County Conservation District, 350 Vermont, Vermont Grass Farmers, Northwest Vermont Healthy Roots Collaborative, Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE), and Vital Communities.

The event is free and registration is open. See full event details at nofavt.org/forum.

About the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT)

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) promotes organic practices to build an economically viable, ecologically sound, and socially just Vermont agricultural system that benefits all living things. NOFA-VT was founded in Putney in 1971, making it one of the oldest organic farming associations in the United States. Today, NOFA-VT has nearly 1,100 members throughout the state. Learn more at nofavt.org.