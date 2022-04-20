This spring, great minds will gather for a week of free events as part of the 16th annual Vermont Organics Recycling Summit (VORS). VORS coincides with International Compost Awareness Week (May 2-6), the largest and most comprehensive education initiative of the compost industry.

This year’s theme, “Recipe for Regeneration: COMPOST!” celebrates the value of compost and organics recycling, and the many ways it supports regenerative agriculture, the health of the environment, communities, and the economy. The free online and in-person events include topics like on-farm composting, infrastructure, organics diversion, different technologies, inspiring the next generation, and more.

“The summit aims to help Vermonters and regional partners meet the State’s organics diversion, food rescue, and food scrap recycling goals,” said Natasha Duarte, the Director of the Composting Association of Vermont. “We have more than a dozen events scheduled, including two in-person events, that celebrate the value of compost and the many ways it supports the health of the environment and resilient communities. We’re especially excited to have Finian Makepeace, co-founder of Kiss the Ground, give the keynote this year.”

The summit, organized by the Composting Association of Vermont (CAV) and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, gathers leaders and learners from across the state to discuss creative ways to keep organics out of the trash and to transform organics into valuable products.

“When communities keep organics out of the trash, they support green businesses and jobs, reduce the need for landfills, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and produce compost, which has restorative soil properties,” said Josh Kelly, the Solid Waste Program Manager in the Agency of Natural Resources. “Efforts to keep food out of the garbage can also put more food on the tables of families in need. For example, many grocery stores now partner with the Vermont Foodbank to send edible food to people, instead of throwing it away.”

Learn more about VORS or register online at www.compostingvermont.org/vors-2022 or contact Natasha Duarte at info@compostingvermont.org or 802-373-6499.