Vermont Mutual Insurance Group®, a Vermont-based Property & Casualty insurer operating from Montpelier, VT for nearly 200 years, has completed the distribution of $1,000,000 to 45 Vermont nonprofit organizations to help with COVID-19 relief efforts.

As the impact of COVID-19 on the Green Mountain state quickly became evident in early spring of 2020, Vermont Mutual responded with a declaration of one million dollars reserved specifically for COVID-19 relief efforts in Vermont. A significant portion was immediately distributed to the Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont Community Foundation. These two charitable institutions were chosen for their well-established infrastructures and their ability to quickly assist fellow Vermonters in need. In addition to these two organizations, grants were awarded to 43 other very worthy charitable organizations throughout Vermont. A full list of the recipients can be found on the Vermont Mutual website.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Dan Bridge, President & CEO of Vermont Mutual stated, “The effects of COVID-19 on our state have been truly unprecedented and felt by all. Vermont Mutual is privileged to be able to assist our fellow Vermonters during this most challenging period in our state’s history.”

Beyond these charitable donations, Vermont Mutual also instituted an Auto Premium Payback Program which resulted in nearly $5 million in premium payback to its customers. These customers where given the opportunity to receive a refund or pay that refund forward by selecting from several charities focused on COVID-19 relief efforts, resulting in additional funds being put to work in both Vermont and across New England.

The company’s Executive Vice President & COO, Mark McDonnell, noted, “We could not be more proud of our fellow Vermonters and how they have responded to this pandemic. As a Vermont-based company, we are grateful to be able to play a role, however small, in the recovery of this great state of ours.”