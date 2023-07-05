The Board of Directors of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) presented the 2023 Annual Maple Awards and announced winners of their first annual Maple Contest at their Annual Meeting held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Vermont Technical College. Annual Awards include Outstanding Sugar Maker Award, Vermont Maple Person of the Year, and the Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award. These award recipients exemplify the best of Vermont maple and the VMSMA Board is honored to recognize their contributions and achievements. The first annual VMSMA Maple Contest included categories for maple cream and three different grades of Vermont maple syrup.

2023 Vermont Maple Awards

Outstanding Sugar Maker Award: Cody Armstrong, Randolph Center, VT

The VMSMA Board selects a Vermont sugar maker, individual, or family who sets a good example for other sugar makers to follow in cleanliness, food safety and production practices. In addition, nominees for this award help the maple industry by participating in county and statewide fairs to promote and educate future sugar makers and the general public on the benefits of pure Vermont maple syrup.

Cody represents the next generation of Vermont sugar makers by focusing on achieving high yields, producing high quality syrup, and contributing to the vitality of the Vermont maple industry as a Director for VMSMA. Cody has also shown interest in supporting students interested in maple by volunteering at the Vermont FFA Maple Career Development Event and looks forward to mentoring the next generation of sugar makers.

Sumner Williams Lifetime Achievement Award: Glenn Goodrich, Cabot, VT

This award, previously called the “President’s Award” was renamed in January 2000 in memory of Sumner Williams, then assistant director of the UVM Proctor Maple Research Center. Sumner was a sugar maker, a researcher, an educator and a true friend to the maple industry. The Sumner Hill Williams Memorial Cup is presented each year to honor an individual for outstanding service and dedication to the maple industry.

For 45 years Glenn has worked on improving quality, designing equipment and improving efficiency. He has mentored many within the maple industry, young and old, assisting them in their operations to increase yield, and has been a long-standing and important educator both within the industry and within the tourism world. He was one of the first sap tubing installers, doing work across the maple region in the country. He has held many county and state positions within maple organizations and is a sought after presenter on a wide variety of maple topics. Glenn works tirelessly to help others with their maple projects, is always uplifting others and always willing to go the extra mile.

2023 1st Annual VMSMA Vermont Maple Contest

Best in Class Awards:

• Maple Cream: Paul Palmer, Palmer Lane Maple, Jericho, VT

• Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup: Glenn and Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot, VT

• Amber Color with Rich Taste Syrup: Pam and Rich Green, Green’s Sugarhouse, Poultney, VT

• Dark Color with Robust Taste Syrup: Pam and Rich Green, Green’s Sugarhouse, Poultney, VT

Best in Show Award:

• Golden Color with Delicate Taste Syrup: Glenn and Ruth Goodrich, Goodrich’s Maple Farm, Cabot, VT

The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Assotciation (VMSMA), founded in 1893, is one of the oldest agricultural organizations in the United States and represents over 1,000 members. The VMSMA helps to promote and protect the branding of pure Vermont maple products and to serve as the official voice for Vermont sugar makers. Vermont sugar makers produce over 2 million gallons of maple syrup annually (about one half of the production in the United States). More information at www.VermontMaple.org.