The devastating floods that struck our communities this week have left many small businesses and downtown centers in ruins. In response to this crisis, Todd Bailey, known for his successful efforts in providing grants to small businesses after Tropical Storm Irene, has organized new relief initiative. The Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund is commencing its fundraising campaign, with the aim of extending financial assistance to those severely impacted by the recent flooding.

“Our previous endeavor in 2011 raised over $600,000, benefiting countless small businesses across Vermont,” stated Todd Bailey. “Given the scale of the current devastation, we anticipate an even greater need, and we are fully committed to aiding those in distress.”

The experienced board overseeing the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund ensures that 100% of the tax-deductible funds raised will be directly allocated to those most in need. To donate to this fund please go to vtrecovery2023.com where you will find more details and a link for contributions.

Members of the Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund Advisory Board include:

• Todd Bailey, Executive Director, Cannabis Retailers Association of Vermont

• Mike Pieciak, State Treasurer

• Sue Minter, Executive Director, Capstone Community Action

• Erin Sigrist, President, Vermont Retailers and Grocers Association

• Patti Komline, Manager, Government Relations, Downs Rachlin Martin

• Kelly Devine, Executive Director, Burlington Business Association

• Brian Maggiotto, Owner, Inn at Manchester

Mike Pieciak, State Treasurer, expressed his confidence in the generosity of Vermonters, stating, “This effort represents Vermont’s collective commitment to support our local small businesses and downtowns. As we address the aftermath of this historic flooding, I know Vermonters will rise to the occasion with unwavering generosity to restore the heart of our communities. Like after Tropical Storm Irene, I’m confident we’ll come together to build a more resilient future for our state and our economy.”

Vermont’s small businesses have a substantial need given the severe nature of the flooding. There’s a significant amount of work that will be required to be completed for most to be able to reopen. The difficulty people face is exacerbated by the fact that many are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capstone Community Action in Barre, VT, a member of the statewide Community Action Network, has agreed to receive donations and administer the disbursement of funds to small businesses. Sue Minter, Executive Director of Capstone adds, “It has been absolutely heart-wrenching to learn about the nature and extent of the flood damage to the small business community. It’s clear that we face a long road to recovery, but I know Vermonters will continue to help in whatever ways they can to ensure our communities thrive. We have done this before and we will do it again, because we are (still) Vermont Strong.”

The Vermont Main Street Flood Relief Fund is dedicated to providing direct financial aid to Vermont small businesses for the purpose of rebuilding and recovering from damage and losses suffered due to the recent flooding. The grant application process will commence in the following week, allowing businesses to apply for assistance. Applications will be available next week online at vtrecovery.com.