Governor Phil Scott announced that the State has opened registration for COVID-19 booster shots for children 12 to 15 years old, following approval by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky late Wednesday night.

This age group can receive their Pfizer booster as early as five months after their second Pfizer dose. Children ages 16 and 17 have already been eligible for a Pfizer booster but can now also get their booster shot as soon as five months after the second dose.

“As the nation confronts the highly transmissible Omicron variant, receiving a booster shot is critical, offering maximum protection and limiting disruptions we know the variant will cause,” said Governor Scott. “Vermonters have led the nation, rolling up their sleeves to protect themselves and others. It is critical for parents to continue leading the way by signing up their children as soon as they’re eligible.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said the more kids who receive their booster shots, the safer and healthier they will be. “I ask parents and caregivers to get their children boosted as soon as possible, to make sure they are fully protected against COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said. “This is how we can protect our children and each other and give them the chance to stay in school and just enjoy being kids.”

The new five month wait time for a booster shot also applies to anyone 18 and older who received the Pfizer vaccine. They can get a Pfizer or Moderna booster.

To make an appointment, parents and caregivers can go online effective immediately at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.

Vermonters can also contact their health care provider or a local pharmacy to check about booster availability and scheduling, including: Costco, CVS, Hannaford, Kinney Drugs, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s, Walgreens, and Walmart.