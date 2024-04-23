The Vermont Historical Society is pleased to announce this year’s League of Local Historical Societies & Museums annual conference will take place at Hotel Coolidge in White River Junction on May 10th, 2024. Now in its 70th year, the event is the state’s largest gathering of local history and museum professionals.

This year’s theme is titled “Now & Then”. What has changed in the last 70 years for local historical societies and museums and what has stayed the same? A report from the first conference notes that organizations should have “a real story to tell” and emphasized the importance of “attracting the interest of children and young people,” which might sound familiar to many of us today.

Presenters and attendees will explore some of the bedrocks of doing local history and ways to accomplish them today, learn more about how we can utilize the impending 250th anniversary of the US as a rallying point in our own communities, and learn from the experts in our ever popular practical and hands-on sessions.

Here is the schedule for the day:

8:45 to 9:30 a.m.: Registration & Coffee

9:45 to 10:30 a.m.: Welcome & LLHSM Awards

We’ll kick off the conference with our annual LLHSM Achievement Awards, which recognize the exceptional work being done by individuals and community history organizations throughout the state to collect, preserve, and share Vermont’s rich history.

10:45 to 11:45 a.m.: Concurrent Sessions 1

Understanding Archival Description, Elizabeth H. Dow, President, Hardwick Historical Society.

Describing a book is like filing a report about a stolen car: orderly and efficient, done one car/book at a time. Describing a collection of archival materials is like reading an Agatha Christie novel: messy and confusing with overlooked details, false clues, and no final resolution until the very end. This discussion will cover why the two processes are so different, and how we can make archival description more orderly.

Local History in Vermont’s Schools: Understanding Opportunities & Challenges, Meg Mallory, Outreach Educator, VHS

Vermont’s education system is highly localized and complex. In this session we’ll explore some ways in which local historical societies can create resources and opportunities that fit with the needs of today’s educators, including opportunities to participate in larger projects and programs managed by VHS.

When the Water Comes In: Flooding Impacts and Mitigation Strategies, Victoria Sample, Historic Sites Section Chief, VT Division for Historic Preservation and James Duggan, Director of Preservation, VT State Historic Sites.

The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation’s Director of Preservation James Duggan and State Historic Sites Section Chief Victoria Sample will discuss best practices and how to apply them to your individual organization’s needs in an emergency event. Learning lessons from the July 2023 flood, be prepared to think about the specifics of your organization and how to approach emergency management as you learn tools to help guide you through challenging events.

11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Keynote Discussion & Lunch: Vermont and the 250th

Laura Trieschmann, State Historic Preservation Officer & Vermont 250th Commission Chair, Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup, Executive Director, Vermont Humanities, and Susan Evans McClure, Executive Director, Vermont Arts Council.

What is a “Semiquincentennial” and why should arts and cultural organizations care? Vermont’s cultural leaders will share their thoughts and strategies during this roundtable discussion to help organizations think about ways to explore, commemorate, and thoughtfully discuss the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. in 2026 and Vermont’s role in it.

1:15 to 2:15 p.m.: Concurrent Sessions 2

You and the 250th, Eileen Corcoran, Director of Service & Outreach, VHS.

This follow-up to our keynote will provide an opportunity to learn about existing and upcoming programs associated with Vermont’s 250th—including grants, educational initiatives, and event promotion. We also welcome those who already have plans for commemorating the 250th in their community to come and share their work.

Looking For Help in All the Right Places? Budget Friendly Tips for Collections Care, Michele Pagan, Textile Conservator in private practice, Elsbeth Geldhof, Conservator in private practice, Kathleen Messier, Archivist, Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, VT, Darlene Bialowski, Contract Museum Registrar, and Deborah Howe, Collections Conservator, Dartmouth Libraries.

Join us for demonstrations and tips covering a variety of collection care tasks, many of a “Do It Yourself” nature. We will cover textile cleaning, books care and repair, basic dust removal tips of collection objects and spaces and more. Learn how you too can perform collections care procedures for your institution while working with a limited budget and staff.

This workshop will appeal to those with collections care responsibilities in a wide range of organizations, including museums, archives, historical societies and conservation studios. Both paid staff and those working in a volunteer capacity are encouraged to attend. This is a two-part session.

Promoting History, Andrew Liptak, PR & Guest Services Coordinator, VHS.

We live in a time where social media dominates our attention, and it can be a challenge to be heard through the digital noise. But the internet also provides a wealth of tools for historical societies, museums, and historians to spread the word about their programming, discoveries, publications, and that one cool item you’ve taken in for preservation. In this session, we’ll explore ways to promote, showcase, and teach history to your members, followers, and community.

2:15 to 2:30 p.m.: Break

Snacks & Conversation. Don’t forget to check out the VHS bookstore table.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Concurrent Sessions 3

The Hartford, VT Historical Society preserves the history and material culture of Hartford Village, West Hartford, White River Junction, Wilder, and Quechee. Take a visit to the Society’s headquarters at the Garipay House, located at 1461 Maple Street in Hartford Village. The house contains the society’s archives and museum. The home was bequeathed to the Society by Loretta Michota Garipay. Loretta and Stanley Garipay were physicians and the mid-twentieth century medical office of Dr. Stanley Garipay has been preserved.

Part 2: Looking For Help in All The Right Places? Budget Friendly Tips for Collections Care.

The demonstrations and practical collections care tips continue.